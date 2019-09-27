ନୟାଗଡରେ ବେଲଗାମ ପିଆଜ ଦର

ସାରା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପିଆଜ ଦର ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ପିଆଜ ଦର ବୃଦ୍ଧିକୁ ନେଇ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ଖାଉଟି । ସାରା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପିଆଜ ଦର ୫୦ ଟଙ୍କା ରୁ ୫୫ ଟଙ୍କା ଥିବାବେଳେ ନୟାଗଡରେ କିନ୍ତୁ ଏହାର ଦର ବେଲଗାମ ଭାବରେ ୬୦ରୁ ୬୫ ଟଙ୍କା କିଲୋ ପ୍ରତି ବିକ୍ରି କରାଯାଉଛି ।