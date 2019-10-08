କରୋଲ ବାଗରେ ନିଆରା ରାବଣ ପୋଡ଼ି

ଆଜି ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ସତ୍ୟ ଉପରେ ଅସତ୍ୟର ଜୟର ପର୍ବ ବା ବିଜୟା ଦଶମୀ ପାଳନ କରାଯିବ । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର କରୋଲ ବାଗରେ ଶ୍ରୀ ସନାତନ ଧର୍ମ ରାମଲୀଲା ସମିତି ଏହି ବର୍ଷ ରାବଣର ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀର ଫଟୋ ଲଗାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିରେ ମସୁଦ ଅଜହର, ହାଫିଦ ସୟିଦକୁ ରାବଣ ସାଙ୍ଗରେ ପୋଡ଼ା ଯିବ । ସମିତିର ଆୟୋଜକ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଆଜିକାଲିର ରାବଣ ଏହି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀମାନେ ।