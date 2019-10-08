close

କରୋଲ ବାଗରେ ନିଆରା ରାବଣ ପୋଡ଼ି

ଆଜି ସାରା ଦେଶରେ ସତ୍ୟ ଉପରେ ଅସତ୍ୟର ଜୟର ପର୍ବ ବା ବିଜୟା ଦଶମୀ ପାଳନ କରାଯିବ । ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର କରୋଲ ବାଗରେ ଶ୍ରୀ ସନାତନ ଧର୍ମ ରାମଲୀଲା ସମିତି ଏହି ବର୍ଷ ରାବଣର ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ରେ ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀର ଫଟୋ ଲଗାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିରେ ମସୁଦ ଅଜହର, ହାଫିଦ ସୟିଦକୁ ରାବଣ ସାଙ୍ଗରେ ପୋଡ଼ା ଯିବ । ସମିତିର ଆୟୋଜକ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଆଜିକାଲିର ରାବଣ ଏହି ଆତଙ୍କବାଦୀମାନେ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 8, 2019, 03:50 PM IST

