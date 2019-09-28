ଦାବି ଓ ଅନୁରୋଧ ନଶୁଣିବାରୁ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଲେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ

ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଲେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଓ ଅଭିଭାବକ । ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଅହିୟାସ କାଳୀମାତା ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିବା ନାନା ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ପ୍ରତିବାଦରେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଓ ଅଭିଭାବକ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ତାଲା ପକାଇ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରେ ବସିରହିଛନ୍ତି । ସ୍କୁଲର ସମସ୍ତ ଶ୍ରେଣୀଗୃହ ବିପଦ ସଙ୍କୁଳ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ଛାତରୁ ପାଣି ଝରୁଛି । ଯାହା ଫଳରେ ପାଠ ପଢ଼ିପାରୁନାହାଁନ୍ତି ଛାତ୍ର ଛାତ୍ରୀ ।