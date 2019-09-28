close

ଦାବି ଓ ଅନୁରୋଧ ନଶୁଣିବାରୁ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଲେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ

ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଲେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଓ ଅଭିଭାବକ । ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଅହିୟାସ କାଳୀମାତା ପ୍ରାଥମିକ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିବା ନାନା ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ପ୍ରତିବାଦରେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଓ ଅଭିଭାବକ ସ୍କୁଲରେ ତାଲା ପକାଇ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରେ ବସିରହିଛନ୍ତି । ସ୍କୁଲର ସମସ୍ତ ଶ୍ରେଣୀଗୃହ ବିପଦ ସଙ୍କୁଳ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ଛାତରୁ ପାଣି ଝରୁଛି । ଯାହା ଫଳରେ ପାଠ ପଢ଼ିପାରୁନାହାଁନ୍ତି ଛାତ୍ର ଛାତ୍ରୀ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha,

Sep 28, 2019, 01:30 PM IST

