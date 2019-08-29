ସ୍ୱପ୍ନ ପୂରା ହୋଇନାହିଁ, ଅଲମ୍ପିକରେ ଗୋଲ୍ଡ ମେଡାର ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ

ଇଚ୍ଛାଶକ୍ତି ଆଗରେ ହାର ମାନେ ସବୁକିଛି, ବିନା ଅର୍ଥ ବଳରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ସାଧନ ସମ୍ଭବ । ନିଜକୁ ଗଢ଼ିବାକୁ ହେଲେ ମନୋବଳ ହିଁ ଯଥେଷ୍ଟ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ କେହି ପଚାରୁ ନଥିଲେ, ମୋ ପରିଚୟ ମୁଁ ନିଜେ ତିଆରି କରିଛି । ଏଭଳି ଜୀବନର ଅନେକ ସଙ୍ଘର୍ଷର କାହାଣୀ କ୍ୟାମେରା ଆଗରେ ବଖାଣିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରମୋଦ, ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓ ଓ ଭଲ ଲାଗିଲେ ନିଶ୍ଚୟ ସେୟାର କରନ୍ତୁ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India an