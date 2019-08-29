close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ସ୍ୱପ୍ନ ପୂରା ହୋଇନାହିଁ, ଅଲମ୍ପିକରେ ଗୋଲ୍ଡ ମେଡାର ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ

ଇଚ୍ଛାଶକ୍ତି ଆଗରେ ହାର ମାନେ ସବୁକିଛି, ବିନା ଅର୍ଥ ବଳରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ସାଧନ ସମ୍ଭବ । ନିଜକୁ ଗଢ଼ିବାକୁ ହେଲେ ମନୋବଳ ହିଁ ଯଥେଷ୍ଟ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ କେହି ପଚାରୁ ନଥିଲେ, ମୋ ପରିଚୟ ମୁଁ ନିଜେ ତିଆରି କରିଛି । ଏଭଳି ଜୀବନର ଅନେକ ସଙ୍ଘର୍ଷର କାହାଣୀ କ୍ୟାମେରା ଆଗରେ ବଖାଣିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରମୋଦ, ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ଭିଡିଓ ଓ ଭଲ ଲାଗିଲେ ନିଶ୍ଚୟ ସେୟାର କରନ୍ତୁ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India an

Aug 29, 2019, 04:20 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

सोनिया गांधी के करीबी अहमद पटेल के बेटे को ED ने भेजा समन, 14,500 करोड़ के घोटाले में होगी पूछताछ

सोनिया गांधी के करीबी अहमद पटेल के बेटे को ED ने भेजा समन, 14,500 करोड़ के घोटाले में होगी पूछताछ
कश्मीर को लेकर पाकिस्तान करेगा एक और &#039;नौटंकी&#039;, शाहिद अफरीदी कर रहे इसके लिए &#039;नेतागिरी&#039;

कश्मीर को लेकर पाकिस्तान करेगा एक और 'नौटंकी', शाहिद अफरीदी कर रहे इसके लिए 'नेतागिरी'
ICC ने स्टोक्स के बहाने सचिन का उड़ाया मजाक, भड़के प्रशंसकों ने दिया करारा जवाब

ICC ने स्टोक्स के बहाने सचिन का उड़ाया मजाक, भड़के प्रशंसकों ने दिया करारा जवाब
पाकिस्तान हवाई क्षेत्र बंद करे तो हमें समुद्री रास्ता बंद करना चाहिए: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी

पाकिस्तान हवाई क्षेत्र बंद करे तो हमें समुद्री रास्ता बंद करना चाहिए: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
VIDEO: भारत से तनाव के बीच पाक ने बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का किया परीक्षण, इतनी है मारक क्षमता

VIDEO: भारत से तनाव के बीच पाक ने बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का किया परीक्षण, इतनी है मारक क्षमता
राशिफल 29 अगस्त: इन राशिवालों को आज नौकरी में मिलेंगे तरक्‍की के मौके, आएगी खुशहाली

राशिफल 29 अगस्त: इन राशिवालों को आज नौकरी में मिलेंगे तरक्‍की के मौके, आएगी खुशहाली
EX हसबैंड के निधन के बाद फिर से साथ आया ये सेलिब्रेटी कपल, एक साल पहले टूटा था रिश्ता

EX हसबैंड के निधन के बाद फिर से साथ आया ये सेलिब्रेटी कपल, एक साल पहले टूटा था रिश्ता

Photo: न सारा अली खान न इब्राहिम, ये है मम्‍मी अमृता सिंह का सबसे प्‍यारा &#039;बच्‍चा&#039;

Photo: न सारा अली खान न इब्राहिम, ये है मम्‍मी अमृता सिंह का सबसे प्‍यारा 'बच्‍चा'
कामयाबी की सीढ़ियां तब चढ़ पाएंगे, जब फिट रहेंगे, बॉडी फिट है, तो माइंड हिट हैः पीएम मोदी

कामयाबी की सीढ़ियां तब चढ़ पाएंगे, जब फिट रहेंगे, बॉडी फिट है, तो माइंड हिट हैः पीएम मोदी
देश भर में खोले जाएंगे 75 नए मेडिकल कॉलेज, मोदी कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी

देश भर में खोले जाएंगे 75 नए मेडिकल कॉलेज, मोदी कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी