ସାହାସୀଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ମାନ...

ସାହାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଦିନ ଟିଏ: ସମାଜରେ ପ୍ରିତିଟି ମୁହୂର୍ତ୍ତରେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ବାହ କରୁଥିବା ରାଜସ୍ଥାନର କିଛି ସାହାସୀ ପୋଲିସଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ମାନୀତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ କର୍ତ୍ତବ୍ୟପରାୟଣତାକୁ ହୃଦୟଙ୍ଗମ କରିବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଭିତରେ ଦୃଶ୍ୟମାନ ହେଉଥିବା ସାହସୀକତାକୁ ପରଖିଛି ଜୀ ମିଡିଆ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.