ତାଳଚେର ବିଧାୟକଙ୍କ ୨ ଟି କାରକୁ ଜାଳି ଦେଲେ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତ

ତାଳଚେର ବିଜେଡି ବିଧାୟକ ବ୍ରଜ ପ୍ରଧାନଙ୍କ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସରକାରୀ ବାସଭବନରେ ନିଆଁ ଲଗାଇଦେଲେ ଦୁବୃତ୍ତ । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ବିଧାୟକଙ୍କ ଦୁଇଟି କାର ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ରୂପେ ନଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିବାବେଳେ । ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କଲେ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ।