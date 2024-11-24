Weather Report: ୨୭, ୨୮ରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା, ଏହି ୬ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ନେଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି...
Weather Report:  ଆସନ୍ତା ୪ ଦିନ ଯାଏ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ରାତିର ତାପମାତ୍ରା  ଅପରିବର୍ତ୍ତିତ ରହିବ।  ଦିନ ବା ରାତି ତାପମାତ୍ରାରେ ବିଶେଷ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ  ହେବନି। ୨୭ ତାରିଖ ପରେ ରାତି ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୨ ରୁ ୩ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ବଢିବ। ଏହାଫଳରେ ଶୀତ ସାମାନ୍ୟ କମିଯିବ ବୋଲି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆକଳନ କରାଯାଇଛି। 

Written By  Priyambada Rana|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 06:37 AM IST

Weather Report: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଶୀତର ପ୍ରବାହ ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ୩ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼, କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଓ କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରେ ହାଲୁକାର ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର କୁହୁଡ଼ି ପଡ଼ିବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଥିବା ନେଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ। ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୭ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା ହେବାର କୌଣସି ସମ୍ଭାବନା ନାହିଁ। ଆକାଶ ପରି‌ଷ୍କାର ରହିବା ସହ ପାଗ ଶୁଖିଲା ରହିବ। ୨୭ ତାରିଖରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ଗଜପତି ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଗୋଟିଏରୁ ଦୁଇଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ହାଲୁକାରୁ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷା ହେବ। ୨୮ ତାରିଖରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ଗଜପତି(Ganjam), ମାଲକାନଗିରି, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ପୁରୀ(Puri) ଓ କୋରାପୁଟ(Koraput) ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଗୋଟିଏ ବା ଦୁଇଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ହାଲୁକାରୁ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷା ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି।
 
 
ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ଆଣ୍ଡାମାନ ସାଗରରେ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଥିବା ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିବଳୟ ବାତ୍ୟା ରୂପ ନେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି। ଯାହାର କୌଣସି ପ୍ରଭାବ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଉପରେ ପଡ଼ିବ ନାହିଁ। ଆସନ୍ତା ୪ ଦିନ ଯାଏ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ରାତିର ତାପମାତ୍ରା  ଅପରିବର୍ତ୍ତିତ ରହିବ।  ଦିନ ବା ରାତି ତାପମାତ୍ରାରେ ବିଶେଷ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ  ହେବନି। ୨୭ ତାରିଖ ପରେ ରାତି ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୨ ରୁ ୩ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ବଢିବ। ଏହାଫଳରେ ଶୀତ ସାମାନ୍ୟ କମିଯିବ ବୋଲି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆକଳନ କରାଯାଇଛି। 

