Weather Report: ୨୭, ୨୮ରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବର୍ଷା, ଏହି ୬ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ନେଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି...

Weather Report: ଆସନ୍ତା ୪ ଦିନ ଯାଏ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ରାତିର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ଅପରିବର୍ତ୍ତିତ ରହିବ। ଦିନ ବା ରାତି ତାପମାତ୍ରାରେ ବିଶେଷ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ହେବନି। ୨୭ ତାରିଖ ପରେ ରାତି ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୨ ରୁ ୩ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ବଢିବ। ଏହାଫଳରେ ଶୀତ ସାମାନ୍ୟ କମିଯିବ ବୋଲି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆକଳନ କରାଯାଇଛି।
Weather Forecast and Warning for the State.
Day-1 to Day-4 : Dry
Day-5 to Day-7: Isolated Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm over the marked districts.
Day-1 to Day-5 : No Warning #Odisha #OdishaWeather #weatherforecast pic.twitter.com/ALX4pH5UMQ
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) November 23, 2024