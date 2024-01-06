Chandigarh School Time Change: ਠੰਢ ਤੇ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਬਦਲਿਆ ਸਮਾਂ

Chandigarh School Change: ਅੱਤ ਦੀ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਠੰਢ ਕਾਰਨ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਬਦਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
Chandigarh School Time Change News: ਅੱਤ ਦੀ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਠੰਢ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਬਦਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।
In view of the cold spell and predicted dense fog in the region, all the Government, Govt Aided and Private Schools of UT Chandigarh shall from 8.1.2024 to 13.1.2024 open not before 9.30 am and close no later than 3 pm
— Department of School Education, Chandigarh (@SchoolEduChd) January 6, 2024
8 ਤੋਂ 13 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਸਕੂਲ ਸਵੇਰੇ 9.30 ਵਜੇ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਲੱਗਣਗੇ ਤੇ ਛੁੱਟੀ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 3.00 ਵਜੇ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।