 Chandigarh School Time Change: ਠੰਢ ਤੇ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਬਦਲਿਆ ਸਮਾਂ
trendingNow,recommendedStories0/zeephh/zeephh2046352
Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal PradeshChandigarh

Chandigarh School Time Change: ਠੰਢ ਤੇ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਬਦਲਿਆ ਸਮਾਂ

 Chandigarh School Change: ਅੱਤ ਦੀ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਠੰਢ ਕਾਰਨ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਬਦਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Trending Photos

Chandigarh School Time Change: ਠੰਢ ਤੇ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਬਦਲਿਆ ਸਮਾਂ

Chandigarh School Time Change News: ਅੱਤ ਦੀ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਠੰਢ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਬਦਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਟਾਫ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

 

8 ਤੋਂ 13 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਸਕੂਲ ਸਵੇਰੇ 9.30 ਵਜੇ ਸਵੇਰੇ ਲੱਗਣਗੇ ਤੇ ਛੁੱਟੀ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 3.00 ਵਜੇ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ।

 

Trending news

Chamba
चंबा में युवक की मौत में कार्रवाई से नाराज परिजनों ने DC ऑफिस के बाहर किया प्रदर्शन
Chandigarh News
Chandigarh News: ਦਵਾਈ ਦੇ ਨਾਂਅ 'ਤੇ ਡਾਕਟਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਰੀਜਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੁੱਟ ਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ !
Paonta sahib
उद्योग मंत्री हर्षवर्धन चौहान ने शिलाई में सुनी जनता की समस्या, की कई सारी घोषणाएं
Sugarcane Kisan
Ganna Kisan Protest: ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਯੂਨੀਅਨ ਨੇ ਧੂਰੀ ਗੰਨਾ ਮਿੱਲ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਧਰਨਾ
sidhu moosewala murder
23 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਮੂਸੇਵਾਲਾ ਕਤਲ ਕੇਸ ਦੀ ਅਗਲੀ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ
punjabi news
ਲੰਬਿਤ ਇੰਤਕਾਲ ਦਰਜ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਮਾਲ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਦੀ ਨਿਵੇਕਲੀ ਪਹਿਲ, 6 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਲਗੇਗਾ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਕੈਂਪ
Mandi
कांग्रेस नेता कौल सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा-लोकसभा चुनाव में इंडिया गठबंधन की बनेगी सरकार!
Wildflower Hall
Wild Flower Hotel पर हिमाचल सरकार का हक! HC ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला
Governor news
ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਬਰਨਵਾਰੀ ਲਾਲ ਪੁਰੋਹਿਤ ਨੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੇ ਮੁੜ ਲਿਖੀ ਚਿੱਠੀ
Punjab news
Kotakpura में विदेश जाने की होड़ रोकने के लिए करवाया गया एक खास समारोह