CM Bhagwant Mann News: ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਤਿਹਾੜ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨਾਲ ਕਰਨਗੇ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ
CM Bhagwant Mann News: ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਤਿਹਾੜ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ 'ਚ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨਾਲ ਕਰਨਗੇ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ

  ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦਫ਼ਤਰ ਨੇ ਤਿਹਾੜ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੂੰ ਚਿੱਠੀ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣ ਲਈ ਸਮਾਂ ਮੰਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜਲਦ ਹੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਕੌਮੀ ਕਨਵੀਨਰ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕਰਨਗੇ।  

Written By  Ravinder Singh|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

