जम्मू-कश्मीर की नर्गिस की आवाज़ के दीवाने हैं हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान के सेलेब्रिटी, आप भी सुनें

The song I was always nervous about doing since it came out but I had to. I wanted to. It's not just a song. It's a feeling "Aaj bhi" by @vishalmishraofficial #nargisings @rjsammy07 @thegoodmusicguide

A post shared by Nargis Khatoon (@nargiskhatoon_) on Jul 26, 2020 at 8:35am PDT