Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman to star in Spike Lee's Netflix film

Chadwick Boseman to star in Spike Lee&#039;s Netflix film
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman is all set to collaborate with director Spike Lee on "Da 5 Bloods".

This is the first time that Lee is working with Netflix. The story revolves around Vietnam veterans going back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno are also attached to star in the film.

Lee is working on the script with Kevin Wilmott, who was also a writer on the script for Lee's Oscar nominated "BlacKkKlansman". 

Boseman, meanwhile, is expected to return as Wakandan kind T'Challa in "Avengers: Endgame".

"Black Panther" has been nominated in seven categories at the Oscars this year while Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" is in the race with six nominations.

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Spike Lee
