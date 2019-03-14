हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hellboy

'Hellboy' to release in India in April

The reboot is directed by Neil Marshall and stars David Harbour in the lead role.

&#039;Hellboy&#039; to release in India in April
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superhero film "Hellboy" will release in India on April 12. PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment will bring the film to India, read a statement. 

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, "Hellboy" follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government's secret Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence. 

The reboot is directed by Neil Marshall and stars David Harbour in the lead role. "Hellboy" also stars Daniel Dae Kim and Sasha Lane.

 

Tags:
HellboyHellboy releaseHollywoodMike MignolaNeil Marshall
Next
Story

Kalank teaser becomes highest viewed Hindi film teaser in 24hrs, crosses 26 mn views

Must Watch

PT2M25S

US' message for China ahead of UN decision On Masood Azhar