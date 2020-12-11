हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Kerala

100 kg Ganja seized from Wayanad, 2 held

Excise Department in Kerala seized 100 kg Ganja in Wayanad district.

100 kg Ganja seized from Wayanad, 2 held
Photo Courtesy: ANI

Wayanad: In a major haul, the Excise Department sleuths in Kerala`s Wayanad district seized 100 kilograms of ganja smuggled in a lorry here on Thursday (December 10) night.

Two people, Saleh and Abid, residents of Kozhikode have been taken into custody.

According to Excise Department officials, the large posse of the contraband, valued at crores, was recovered during an inspection conducted by a State Excise Enforcement Squad, led by Excise Circle Inspector T Anikumar.

In a similar incident, last month, the Ernakulam Police seized around 140 kilograms of Ganja in Kochi following which three persons were arrested. Police seized Ganja from two places, Angamaly and Perumbavoor.

Kerala Wayanad Customs and Central Excise departments Ganja seized
