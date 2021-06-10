हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai

11 dead as residential structure collapses in Mumbai, rescue operations on

Eleven people died and 18 suffered injuries as a residential building collapsed in Malad West area of Mumbai at around 11 pm on Wednesday. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Eleven people died and seven suffered injuries as a residential building collapsed in Malad West area of Mumbai at around 11 pm on Wednesday. 

Search and rescue operations are still going on in New Collector compound, ANI reported. 

Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings being removed to see if more people are stuck under it: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh was quoted as saying the news agency. 

 

