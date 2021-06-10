11 dead as residential structure collapses in Mumbai, rescue operations on

New Delhi: Eleven people died and seven suffered injuries as a residential building collapsed in Malad West area of Mumbai at around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Search and rescue operations are still going on in New Collector compound, ANI reported.

Maharashtra: Search and rescue operation continues in New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai, where residential structures collapsed last night. 11 people died, 7 injured. Visuals from the spot, this morning. pic.twitter.com/ct7HhErNHF — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings being removed to see if more people are stuck under it: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh was quoted as saying the news agency.