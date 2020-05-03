11-year-old raped in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

Sitapur: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped here by a man, who lives in the same neighbourhood, police said on Sunday (May 3).

According to Superintendent of Police L R Kumar, the incident took place on Saturday evening and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

"A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The condition of the girl is stable, and she is at the district hospital," Kumar said.

"Police have detained another man from the same locality for interrogation and the accused will be arrested soon," Kumar added.