Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810394https://zeenews.india.com/india/12-feared-trapped-as-under-construction-building-collapses-in-bengaluru-2810394.html
NewsIndia
BUILDING COLLAPSE

17 Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru

At least 17 people are believed to be trapped after a building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area of East Bengaluru. Rescue operations are currently in progress.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

17 Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru Representative image

At least 17 workers are believed to be trapped following the collapse of a building under construction in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, officials have confirmed.

The incident occurred during heavy rainfall in the city, complicating the situation. Rescue efforts are currently underway, with two emergency vans from the fire department on-site. According to a senior police officer, "17 individuals are feared trapped, and a coordinated rescue operation is in progress with support from various agencies." Initial investigations suggest the building's complete collapse, with people trapped under the rubble, according to fire department officials.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK