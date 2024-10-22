17 Feared Trapped As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Bengaluru
At least 17 people are believed to be trapped after a building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area of East Bengaluru. Rescue operations are currently in progress.
At least 17 workers are believed to be trapped following the collapse of a building under construction in Babusapalya, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, officials have confirmed.
The incident occurred during heavy rainfall in the city, complicating the situation. Rescue efforts are currently underway, with two emergency vans from the fire department on-site. According to a senior police officer, "17 individuals are feared trapped, and a coordinated rescue operation is in progress with support from various agencies." Initial investigations suggest the building's complete collapse, with people trapped under the rubble, according to fire department officials.
