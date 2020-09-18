हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thane

19-year-old Thane man kidnaps, rapes minor friend, arrested

The 16-year-old victim had become friends with the accused, a contract worker with the Thane Municipal Corporation, on social media, sub-inspector Deepali Lambate of Kopri police station said.

19-year-old Thane man kidnaps, rapes minor friend, arrested

THANE: A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Thane city police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl, an official said on Friday (September 18).

The 16-year-old victim had become friends with the accused, a contract worker with the Thane Municipal Corporation, on social media, sub-inspector Deepali Lambate of Kopri police station said.

The matter came to light when the victim went missing on August 30, following which her parents lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

On investigation, the police found that the accused had wooed the victim and taken her to Osmanabad, she said.

The victim was rescued on Wednesday, while the accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) among other provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till September 21, she said, adding that further probe is underway. 

Tags:
ThaneMahrashtrarapecrimeSexual assault
Next
Story

India has 49 satellites in Earth's orbit, four more ready for launch, says senior ISRO official
  • 52,14,677Confirmed
  • 84,372Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M22S

Bollywood breaking 20-20 : Jaya Prada asked why Amitabh Bachchan is silent