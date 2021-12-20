हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jaish e mohammad

2 Jaish-e-Mohammed associates arrested in J&K's Pulwama, arms recovered

Security forces on Monday arrested two associates of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, an official statement said. Acting on a specific input, a joint team of police and CRPF arrested the two men involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists.

The two accused were also involved in transporting arms, ammunition and explosive material for the terrorists in Awantipora and Tral areas, the statement said.

"The arrested terror associates were in touch with JeM commanders and were involved in the transportation of arms/ammunition & were providing other logistic support to strengthen the terror network," it said.

The accused have been identified as Umer Ramzan and Javid Ah Mala. 

