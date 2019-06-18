2005 Ayodhya terror attack case: Four sentenced to life imprisonment, one acquitted

A special court in Prayagraj on Tuesday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment and acquited one person in connection with 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case. The verdict was announced by Special judge Dinesh Chandra. Two civilians and five Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who carried out the attack on July 5, 2005 were killed in the attack.

Uttar Pradesh police had arrested five people - Irfan, Ashiq Iqbal alias Farooque, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Naseem and Mohammad Aziz - in connection with this case. The accused were not brought to the court and the veridct was announced in Prayahraj's Naini Central Jail due to security issues. Irfan, Ashiq Iqbal alias Farooque, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Naseem were found guilty by the court and were awarded life imprisonment, while Mohammad Aziz was acquitted. A total of 63 witnesses were examined by the court during the long hearing which concluded after 14 years.

Live TV

The Jaish terrorists had entered into the makeshift complex at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site and after entering the makeshift complex, the terrorists had hurled a grenade killing a civilian. The terrorists then entered Mata Sita Ki Rasoi inside the makeshift complex and started firing indiscriminately. The five Jaish terrorists were killed by security forces after a gunfight which went on for about two hours.