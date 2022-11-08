28 RARE pythons, spiders worth Rs 50 CRORE found in Neelachal Express, woman passenger caught red-handed HERE

A female passenger boarded in the general passenger compartment of Neelachal Express with a simple box. The rest of the passengers in the room panicked when the railway police opened her box to check! It was seen that there were 30 python snakes moving inside the box. Chirping spiders, chameleons, even dung beetles. A team of railway police and the forest department conducted a special raid on the Neelachal Express after receiving information from secret sources. They said that each of the rescued animals are of extremely rare species and their market value is not less than Rs 50 crore.

Species From Nagaland

According to the police, the name of the female passenger is Devi Chandra. She is a resident of Pune. She boarded the Neelachal Express train from Hijli station near Kharagpur to Delhi. The police found her near Tatanagar in Jharkhand. Later, she was arrested. According to the Railway Police sources, after questioning the woman, it was found that she was bringing the box full of reptiles and insects from Nagaland. On the way, she de-boarded at Guwahati. From there she took a train to Howrah and went to Hizli to catch a train to Delhi. However, when the woman was arrested, she told the police that she was absolutely unaware of the species or their prices! In exchange for eight thousand rupees, she was only doing the work of transporting those species. She was given the task of supplying the rare species by a person from Nagaland.

28 Snakes Rescued

Railway police said that the woman had a total of 28 snakes. Among them were several pythons and some rare species of pythons. According to experts, the rare species of snakes include Sand Boas, Albino Python, Ball Python and Red Python. Apart from that, there were poisonous spiders, rare species of chameleons and dung beetles with the female passenger. However, all this has been handed over to the forest department. A snake charmer was called and the snakes were rescued from the snake box by the woman.

Although it is not known exactly where these rare species of animals were being taken, sometimes it is seen that drugs are made from the venom of these animals. Many people use such reptiles for intoxication. However, it is not yet certain whether the snakes or spiders were being smuggled for that reason or not.