4 Indian soldiers, 2 civilians killed after avalanche hits patrolling team in Siachen

At least four soldiers got martyred and two civilian porters lost their lives after an avalanche hit an eight-member team of Indian Army personnel in northern Siachen Glacier on Monday. It is learnt that the Indian Army team was on a patrol when the avalanche hit them at an altitude of 19,000 feet around 3:30 pm.

Army said that all 8 personnel were pulled out of avalanche debris and seven of them who were critically injured were evacuated by helicopters to nearest Military Hospital. Army said that four soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives due to extreme hypothermia.

"Eight personnel operating in Northern Sector of Siachen Glacier at an altitude of 19,000 feet were hit by an avalanche today. Avalanche Rescue Teams from nearby posts rushed to the location," said Indian Army.

Army sources added that the whole team got trapped under snow and troops had launched search and rescue operations. It is learnt that a team of Leh police was also rushed to the spot to help the Army in rescuing the trapped soldiers.

Located in the Karakoram range, the Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth. It is the highest militarised zone in the world and the soldiers posted in this area have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Notably, avalanches and landslides are common at Siachen Glacier during the winters and temperatures in this region can fall to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.