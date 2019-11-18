close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Siachen Glacier

4 Indian soldiers, 2 civilians killed after avalanche hits patrolling team in Siachen

It is learnt that an eight-member Army team was on a patrol when the avalanche hit them around 3:30 pm.

4 Indian soldiers, 2 civilians killed after avalanche hits patrolling team in Siachen
Representational Image

At least four soldiers got martyred and two civilian porters lost their lives after an avalanche hit an eight-member team of Indian Army personnel in northern Siachen Glacier on Monday. It is learnt that the Indian Army team was on a patrol when the avalanche hit them at an altitude of 19,000 feet around 3:30 pm.

Army said that all 8 personnel were pulled out of avalanche debris and seven of them who were critically injured were evacuated by helicopters to nearest Military Hospital. Army said that four soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives due to extreme hypothermia.

"Eight personnel operating in Northern Sector of Siachen Glacier at an altitude of 19,000 feet were hit by an avalanche today. Avalanche Rescue Teams from nearby posts rushed to the location," said Indian Army.

Army sources added that the whole team got trapped under snow and troops had launched search and rescue operations. It is learnt that a team of Leh police was also rushed to the spot to help the Army in rescuing the trapped soldiers. 

Live TV

Located in the Karakoram range, the Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth. It is the highest militarised zone in the world and the soldiers posted in this area have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Notably, avalanches and landslides are common at Siachen Glacier during the winters and temperatures in this region can fall to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

Tags:
Siachen GlacierAvalancheIndian Army
Next
Story

Rajasthan Urban Local Bodies poll results to be declared on November 19

Must Watch

PT8M42S

DNA: Non Stop News, 18th November 2019