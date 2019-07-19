close

Arunachal Pradesh

5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, tremors felt in Assam

According to a seismologist the quake occurred at 2.52 PM and had its epicentre in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district.

5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, tremors felt in Assam

ITANAGAR: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to a seismologist the quake occurred at 2.52 PM and had its epicentre in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district.

 

 

Live TV

 

The earthquake was felt in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and adjoining areas of the northeastern region. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

According to the seismologists, the Himalayas, northeastern region, the Andaman and Nicobar  Islands come under the Zone V of the seismic map and thus witness a high number of seismic activities.   

Arunachal PradeshArunachal Pradesh earthquakeAssamNortheast
