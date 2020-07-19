5-year-old girl raped by 3 boys in Rajasthan's Baran village

Kota: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three boys in a village in Rajasthan's Baran district. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday (July 17) evening.

As per reports, the girl was playing outside her house at Tanki Mohalla in Nahargarh town when three minor boys of the neighbourhood approached her. They lured her by promising to give a Rs 5 coin and took her to a nearby field where they took turns to rape her. The girl was left bleeding after the incident, SHO at Nahargarh police station, Dalpat Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to the police, the victim's mother was cooking inside the house at the time of the incident. After the family members found the girl missing, they started looking for her. The mother spotted the girl crying and in a bleeding state on Gogacha Road near their home.

Later that night, the mother and the minor daughter reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

The three accused boys are absconding and a search is on for them. An investigation into the matter has been forwarded to the DSP and Circle Officer of Kajodmal.

A medical board carried out an examination upon the minor survivor on Saturday at Baran district hospital and her statements under Section 164 of CrPC would be recorded before a magistrate on July 20.