RAJASTHAN NEWS

5-Year-Old Rajasthan Boy Trapped In 150-Foot-Deep Borewell Dies After 55 Hours Rescue Ops

The minor boy fell in the borewell while playing in a field in Kalikhad village around 3 pm on Monday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 07:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
5-Year-Old Rajasthan Boy Trapped In 150-Foot-Deep Borewell Dies After 55 Hours Rescue Ops Following the rescue operation, the boy, identified as Aryan, was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in an unconscious state. (Photo: PTI)

A five-year-old boy who fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa was rescued after an over 55-hour-long operation, an official said. Following the rescue operation, the boy, identified as Aryan, was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in an unconscious state. According to media reports, he was declared dead. 

The minor fell in the borewell while playing in a field in Kalikhad village around 3 pm on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI. The rescue operation began an hour later. A parallel pit was dug using drilling machines to reach the child.

Briefing about the rescue efforts, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel said that there were myriad challenges in the operation, including the water level estimated to be around 160 feet.

The difficulty in capturing the boy's movements on camera due to steam underground and safety concerns for the rescue staff were also among the challenges in the operation, they stated. "The boy has been taken out and rushed to hospital," an official said.

Earlier, District Collector Devendra Kumar had confirmed that a new machine was brought in after the previous machine had broken down. "The machine had broken down; our second machine has arrived... Our rescue operation is going on. The rescue operation will continue until the child is taken out," Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier this year in September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa, after 18 hours of rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF. The girl was trapped at a depth of 28 feet, and a parallel approach was initiated to rescue her.

(With agencies inputs)

