close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ambulance gutted

50 government ambulances gutted in fire in Telangana

Around fifty government ambulances were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday in Jeedimetla police station limits.

50 government ambulances gutted in fire in Telangana

Hyderabad: Around fifty government ambulances were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday in Jeedimetla police station limits.

Subhash Reddy, Specialist Firearms Officer (SFO), Jeedimetla said, "On Monday afternoon around 1 pm, we received information about fire here in GVK EMRI parking place."

"When we reached, we found several government ambulances on fire in the parking. Fire tenders were called in and after some time we doused the flame. Around fifty ambulances were gutted in the fire," he said.

Live TV

No casualties were reported in the incident. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.  

Tags:
ambulance guttedFireHyderabad
Next
Story

Air Force pays homage to Indian heroes who flew in World War One

Must Watch

PT1M27S

Deshhit: PM Modi attacks Mamata in Bengal, says 'TMC known for triple T Tax'