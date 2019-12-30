6 dead as car falls into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida due to fog

Six people were killed after their car plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Sunday (December 29) night. Uttar Pradesh police five other occupants of the Maruti Ertiga car got injured in the accident which took place at around 11.40 pm.

According to police, a total of 11 people were on travelling in the Maruti Ertiga which fell into Kherli canal in Dankaur area. All 11 were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (35), Kishanlal (50), Neeresh (17), Ram Khiladi (75), Mallu (12), Netrapal (40)

Police said that prima facie it appears that the accident has taken place due to fog.

Meanwhile, dense fog enveloped Delhi on Monday with visibility recorded between zero to 100 meters. The temperature recorded at 5.30 am was 4.6 degree celsius near Safdarjung and 4.8 degrees in Palam. The visibility went down to zero near Palam area and 100 meter near Safdarjung in Delhi.

Several flight services were affected due to the extreme foggy weather. Delhi airport authorities took to twitter to inform the passengers that flight operations were affected due to bad weather. They further requested the passengers to stay in touch with the airline to remain updated about the flight operations.