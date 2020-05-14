6 migrant workers from Bihar run over by bus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

In a tragic incident, six migrant workers were killed near Muzaffarnagar after being hit by a Uttar Pradesh state bus on Wednesday (May 13) night.

It is learnt that the accident took place at Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur state highway at around 11 PM. The victims were from Bihar's Gopalganj and they were walking back to their home state from Punjab where they used to work as daily wage labourers.

At least three other people have got injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital. Police has registered a case against rhe driver and launched a probe into the accident.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed deep grief over the incident and has slammed the Centre for taking enough steps to help the migrant workers.

उप्र के मुजफ्फरनगर बस हादसे में प्रवासी मज़दूरों की दर्दनाक मौत पर गहरा दुख. श्रद्धांजलि! पहले ट्रेन और अब बस हादसा, मज़दूरों की ज़िंदगी इतनी सस्ती क्यों. ‘वंदे भारत मिशन’ में क्या देश की गरीब जनता नहीं आ सकती. इतना ऊपर भी उड़ना ठीक नहीं कि ज़मीन की सच्चाई की उपेक्षा हो जाए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 14, 2020

On May 8, 16 migrant labourers were killed after being crushed by a goods train at Aurangabad's Karmad in Maharashtra. A few others were seriously injured and two escaped unhurt, all of the workers are from Madhya Pradesh.

The accident took place near Karmad railway station between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Divison of South Central Railways. They were sleeping on the railway track when the tragedy took place.

Later, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued notice to the Maharashtra state government over the incident. Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the Commission has directed State Chief Secretary and District Magistrate of Aurangabad to submit a detailed report within four weeks.