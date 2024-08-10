Advertisement
GURUGRAM

70-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Gurugram's Sohna Grain Market

The police and fire brigade teams arrived at the spot and controlled the fire after a lot of effort.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The tragic incident took place after an elderly woman died as a fire broke out at a shop located near the Sohna grain market on Saturday, police said.

After receiving the information, the police and fire brigade teams arrived at the spot and controlled the fire after a lot of effort.

The body of the victim, who was sleeping inside the shop when the fire broke out, has been sent for a postmortem, they said. 

The deceased identified as Kasturi, 70 years old, who has a tea shop in the Sohna grain market. The victim used to sleep in the shop at night, police said, PTI reported.

On Saturday around 2 am, a fire broke out at the tea shop. This was followed by an explosion from a cylinder blast. Hearing the loud explosion, people sleeping outside the shops in the market rushed to the scene and informed the police, they said.

During the investigation inside the shop,  police said that an elderly woman was in a burned condition.

The victim was taken to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, they said.

