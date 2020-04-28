77 staff of Delhi's Jagjivan Ram hospital test coronavirus COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: In a shocking development in coronavirus cases in Delhi, 77 staff of Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) which includes 75 healthcare workers and two policemen who were on duty in the hospital.

On Monday, 33 healthcare workers of Delhi's Max hospital tested COVID-19 positive. The staff who tested positive are now being shifted to Max Saket COVID-19 ward. Max hospital authority had decided to test more than 10,000 staff during which the 33 positive cases were detected.

In a similar incident, 39 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital were quarantined on Monday as they were suspected to have novel coronavirus infection after 30 staff of the hospital tested positive.

With new reports of healthcare workers testing positive in the national capital the number of cases is increasing per day.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 3108 cases in the national capital which includes 877 cured cases and 54 fatalities.