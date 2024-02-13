8 Things To Consider Before Choosing A Yoga Teacher Training In Bali

Yoga is one of the most comprehensive and holistic exercise routines that one can indulge in. Not only does it take care of your physical health, but it prioritizes taking care of one’s mental and spiritual well-being as well.

So, if you consider indulging in yoga teacher training in Bali, you are likely stuck in limbo. What should you look for? Do you have the budget to afford the training program? How long will the training last? These are some of the common questions that are likely swirling in your mind.

To clarify all your queries, we have sorted all the factors you need to consider before enrolling in a yoga training program yourself.

Look into the accreditation

When you are enrolling in yoga teacher training, chances are that you are doing so to progress professionally. Whether for teaching students online or opening your yoga studio, you want to be certified officially.

So, the first factor you need to consider when enrolling in a yoga training program is accreditation. Do you get an official certification from a regulating body or an institute? Is the certification valid where you live or on a global scale?

If the training program is from a personal yoga trainer without official accreditation and certifications, it is not worth your time at all.

Consider the type of yoga

If you aren’t well-versed in yoga, you might not know that yoga comes in varying types and forms, like Hatha, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, and Kundalini, to name a few.

So, before you consider enrolling in a training program, it makes sense for you to determine what type you want to learn. Once you have a clear idea about the type you want to indulge in, finding a relevant training program becomes much easier.

Also, getting trained by an expert yoga teacher specializing in a specific type of yoga ensures that you get an in-depth understanding of yoga so you can further teach it to your students in the future.

Pay attention to the curriculum and duration

What’s covered in training, and for how long will the training last? You have to cross-check and understand these two other factors before enrolling in the training.

Ideally, irrespective of the type of yoga you are training in, the curriculum should include anatomy, philosophy, teaching methodology, and practical teaching experience. These are some of the most indispensable factors.

Next on the list is the duration of the program. If you think that you’d be able to learn about the nitty-gritty of yoga within a day or two, you are mistaken. On average, the standard courses and best yoga training in Bali will last between 200-500 hours. What you have to do is plan things according to your comfort.

Learn about the instructors

The kind of learning that you have is directly dependent on the person who’s training and teaching you. So, the next element that you need to consider and cross-check is the experience and expertise of the trainer.

In most cases, the course details will also outline details about the instructor. If you can’t seem to find relevant details on the landing page of the yoga training program, you can look up the details of the yoga instructor separately on a browser.

Some of the factors you want details on are the instructor’s expertise, their personal experience in the training and yoga niche, and their qualifications. The last thing you want is to learn from an underqualified instructor.

Explore where the training would take place

When you think of yoga training, there are two options: It can either be done online or offline. So, before enrolling in the program, this is another standalone factor that you have to cross-check.

Will the training occur in person? Is the institute close to where you live? What would the commute be like? Should you opt for an online course instead? These are a few of the basic questions that you need to find answers to.

For example, the best yoga teacher training in Bali is conducted amidst the lap of nature. So, you get to experience an enigmatic, serene, and calm learning experience that will never match anything else. So, it makes sense that you’d want to focus on clarifying the atmosphere where the training would take place before you enroll in the program.

Check the reviews and testimonials

Your quest to find the best yoga training program will likely rely on what the other students say. Not many of us realize this, but a well-rounded and reputed program will have thousands more reviews and testimonials lined up.

If you can’t seem to find realistic and accurate testimonials about the training program, that’s another red flag that the course is likely not worth the time. In such cases, you’d have to settle for the next best option on the list.

When looking up reviews, try and diversify the websites you are checking. Don’t rely on a single review website because some of the results might be rigged. Also, if you know someone who has personally enrolled in a training program themselves, you can ask them for recommendations.

Cross-check the cost of the training

Next comes the cost and affordability factor. What kind of budget can you spare for the course? In fact, how much do you want to spend in the first place? This should give you a better idea about which course to select and splurge on.

There are instances where you will come across dirt-cheap yoga training programs. But just because it’s cheap doesn’t mean it's good. This applies to the expensive courses, too. Just because it has a steep price point doesn’t mean it’s automatically good.

To ensure that you will get your money’s worth, you must cross-check the individual factors influencing the quality of the training.

Assess the student-to-teacher ratio

The last point of consideration is the student-to-teacher ratio. This means how many instructors are there for the batch of students. Will you get a one-on-one learning experience with the teachers? Depending on the course you are enrolling in, you will get a good idea about this ratio.

If you want to learn the technical aspects of yoga with precision, you want to ensure that you have a dedicated trainer who will identify your shortcomings and help you navigate through the challenges while you are learning about yoga poses.

Access to these insights should help you figure out the best yoga training program for you and ensure you are getting your money’s worth.

Yoga teacher training programs are gaining a lot of precedence, especially in exotic travel destinations like Bali. If you are considering enrolling in one to be able to pivot your career choices, finding the best program is key. You want to take your time with the research and then enroll in a training program well-appraised by the students who have enrolled in it.

