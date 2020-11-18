हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat

9 killed, several injured in collision between two vehicles at Gujarat's Vodadara

At least nine people have reportedly been killed and more than 17 seriously injured in a collision at Gujarat's Vadodara.

9 killed, several injured in collision between two vehicles at Gujarat&#039;s Vodadara
Image used for representational purpose

Vadodara: In an accident at Vadodara in Gujarat at least nine people have reportedly been killed and more than 17 were left seriously injured.

The accident ocurred on a bridge near the Waghodia crossroad at Vadodara between a dumper truck and another vehicle.

The incident took place at 3 am on Wednesday night. The mishap led to a huge traffic jam on the highway.

The deceased were taken to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara. Of the nine dead, there are five women, three men and a child. 

(This is developing news, more details awaited)

GujaratGujarat accident
