9 killed, several injured in collision between two vehicles at Gujarat's Vodadara

Vadodara: In an accident at Vadodara in Gujarat at least nine people have reportedly been killed and more than 17 were left seriously injured.

The accident ocurred on a bridge near the Waghodia crossroad at Vadodara between a dumper truck and another vehicle.

The incident took place at 3 am on Wednesday night. The mishap led to a huge traffic jam on the highway.

The deceased were taken to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara. Of the nine dead, there are five women, three men and a child.

(This is developing news, more details awaited)