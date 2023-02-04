topStoriesenglish2569397
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2023

A Message to Party High-Command? Vasundhara Raje Makes Strong Pitch as Rajasthan CM Contender Using Old Video

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje posted a video on her Twitter and Facebook handles from a BJP working committee meeting held in Hyderabad about four months ago.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:57 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Raje posted a video from a four-month-old event on social media
  • The video is of a BJP working committee meeting held in Hyderabad

Trending Photos

A Message to Party High-Command? Vasundhara Raje Makes Strong Pitch as Rajasthan CM Contender Using Old Video

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje posted a video from a four-month-old event on social media triggering speculations among political circles. The video posted on her Twitter and Facebook handles on Friday is of a BJP working committee meeting held in Hyderabad about four months ago. She says in the footage: "Sometimes people joke. They tell me that Vasundhara Raje is always dependent on God. I say yes, I trust God."

Commenting on the Congress, the former Chief Minister further says: "Even if you keep running and working, the work never gets completed in five years. People ask me why do you do so much, you should go easy. I tell people that give any government at least five to 10 years to get the work done. Five years is such a short term that even if you work in a hurry, you cannot complete it."

"We leave the whole house decorated. Then Congress comes. Enjoys it. Whatever work we have done, the work of cutting the ribbon is done by the Congress." As the state has entered its election year, political activities have intensified.

Live Tv

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023Vasundhara RajeRajasthan BJPAshok GehlotBJPBJP CM Face in Rajasthan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!