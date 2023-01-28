topStoriesenglish2566647
A woman, and 2 children were found dead near railway tracks in Delhi's Narela

A woman with marked head injuries and was found dead near the rail tracks in Delhi. A senior police officer from railway division said they have recovered three bodies. Read details here.

New Delhi: A woman, and 2 children were found dead near railway tracks in Delhi's Narela. Three bodies, including that of a woman and two children, with injuries on their heads were found near railway tracks in northwest Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer from the railway division said they have recovered three bodies.

The case is now being investigated by the outer north district police, he said.

