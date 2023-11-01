AAP MP Raghav Chadha Claims Modi Govt To Put Opposition CMs, Leaders In Jail To Win 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

A day ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed that the BJP government has devised a plan to put all chief ministers of opposition ruled states in jail to get a freeway in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a press conference, Chadha said the central agencies will first arrest Arvind Kejriwal and then will go after other chief ministers including Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin.

"95 percent of all the cases registered by the central agencies are against the political opponents of the BJP... They have registered cases against all big leaders including Manish Sisodia, Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah," said Chadha.

Chadha said that after INDIA alliance came to the front, the BJP understood that they won't be able to win against this united front. "Thus the BJP devised a plan to arrest the top leaders of all the political parties of INDIA alliance. When the top leaders will be in jail, they won't be able to contest elections as they will be busy in court cases," said Chadha.

The Rajya Sabha MP further alleged that the BJP has planned to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to win all the seven Parliamentary seats of the national capital. "Their next target is Jharkhand with 14 Lok Sabha seats....They will arrest CM Hemant Soren next....After this, they will arrest the top leaders of RJD including Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar has 40 seats...Next will be West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," claimed Chadha.

He further said that the BJP will go after and arrest the chief ministers and top opposition leaders of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra. Chadha said that the BJP wants a free pass in the state and parliamentary polls and claimed that the BJP wants one party monopoly in the state. He claimed that after the arrest of top opposition leaders, those opposition parties will become weaker and this will benefit the BJP. He termed the BJP's plan as very dangerous saying that it will hur the foundation of the democracy.