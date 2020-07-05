AAP MP Sanjay Singh writes to HRD ministry seeking DU's online exams be cancelled

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote a letter to the Union HRD Ministry seeking cancellation of Delhi University's online mock exams. Singh claimed that the current situation posed a question mark on the future of students.

In the letter the AAP minister wrote, "The current state of affairs on conducting online mock exams poses a big question mark on the future of 4 lakh DU students. I am writing to the HRD minister seeking cancellation of online examination."

He also cited the problems faced by students while giving the mock tests on July 4.

On Saturday, students complained of several issues while answering questions to Delhi University’s online mock open book examinations (OBE). Chief among them were network problems, incorrect question papers and difficulty in logging in to the website.

The Delhi University had announced that online OBE for terminal year students due to the prevailing novel coronavirus outbreak, though students and teachers had expressed strong reservations against the decision.

The exams were supposed to begin from July 1 but were postponed to July 10 and in the meantime, the university had decided to conduct mock tests.