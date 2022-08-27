After Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the rebel 'G-23' group in Congress, resigned from the party on Friday criticizing former party president Rahul Gandhi, reactions are being expressed from all political parties. Similarly, Union Minister and Republican Party of India President Ramdas Athawale has offered Azad direct entry into his party by presenting poetry in his unique style. Ramdas tweets, “Azad ko bahut saalo baad mili Azadi. Ghulam Nabi ab nahin rahe Rahulwadi, ab unko mil gayi sahi Azadi. Jammu and Kashmir ki Khush hai Daadi, Rahul Gandhi ki Cheen Li hai Gadi (Azad got freedom after many years. Ghulam Nabi is no longer a Rahulwadi, now he has got the right freedom. The grandmother of Jammu and Kashmir is happy, Rahul Gandhi's car has been snatched.)" Athawale has also done such poems before. He has said in this tweet that Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome if he joins BJP or joins RPI.

‘आजाद को बहुत सालों बाद मिली आजादी’।



‘गुलाम नबी अब नहीं रहे राहुलवादी,

अब उनको मिल गयी सही आजादी।



जम्मू कश्मीर की खुश है दादी,

राहुल गांधी की छीन ली है गादी।

गुलाम नबी आझाद जी ने बीजेपी या आरपीआय मे आते है तो स्वागत है! — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) August 27, 2022

Along with organizational changes, the G-23 group also demanded appointment of a full-time chairman available for party workers. After the letter written to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020, the rebel group was fighting within the party. Azad, like other leaders who left the Congress, expressed his displeasure with Rahul Gandhi's functioning and finally quit the party. Athawale has shared a poem on his Twitter handle about this incident.

Athawale is well-known for his similar poems. From the Rajya Sabha, he is also seen in press conferences, presenting poems and always commenting on topics in a poignant way.