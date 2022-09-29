After Centre puts a ban on PFI, govts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala declare outfit unlawful

New Delhi: After the Central government's notification, Tamil Nadu, Kerala as well as Maharashtra govt have issued an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association. Also, PFI's official Twitter account has been blocked in India. According to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, the Central government has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates, like Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, National Confederation of Human Rights organization, All India Imams Council, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, and National Women's Front as an unlawful association The notification stated unequivocally that the ban was imposed on PFI and its associates, affiliates, or fronts for "engaging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony in the country and supporting militancy in the country.”

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women`s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an `unlawful association`," reads the notification.

"The Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the UAPA have effect for five years from the date of its publication in the Office."

The Centre issued the ban, citing the investigation of its agencies, mentioning "the investigations have established clear linkages between PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts".It is also accused that "some of the PFI`s founding members are the leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations".

"There had been several instances of international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase radicalization of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations."

The PFI is involved in several "criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country", mentioned the notification.

In addition, the PFI's official Twitter account has been blocked in India. The official Twitter account of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in India has been blocked by the social media platform "in response to a legal demand," a day after the Centre banned the outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for "terror links." The government ordered yesterday the blocking of all traces of the banned outfit on social media, including its Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has been dissolved, for all PFI members and the general public. The MHA has issued a notification prohibiting PFI. "As law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organisation accepts the decision," says Abdul Sattar, Kerala State General Secretary of PFI.

