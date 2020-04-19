After Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital designated as COVID-19 red zones

Dehradun: After Dehradun, the Uttarakhand government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as coronavirus COVID-19 'red zones'.

"80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all three districts have been classified as red-zones," said Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health) told ANI.

Dehradun was classified as a red zone last week.

The state's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 42 after two more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Haridwar on April 18. A woman officer posted at a military hospital here and a nine-month-old infant were among the fresh coronavirus cases detected in Uttarakhand. While the woman officer had recently travelled to Lucknow, the infant contracted the infection from his father, who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the officials said.

On April 18, the Uttarakhand government asked all government and private education institutions to start regular online classes from April 21 to ensure the students' studies are not affected.

India's positive coronavirus cases stood at 15,712, including 12,974 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health.