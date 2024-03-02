After Gautam Gambhir, Jharkhand BJP MP Jayant Sinha Opts Out Of Electoral Politics

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha on Saturday conveyed his intention to refrain from participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The MP announced his decision via a post on the social media platform, X. He said he has requested party president J P Nadda to relieve him of "direct electoral duties" so he can focus "efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world."

Sinha further said that he will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. Earlier today, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir also announced his decision to step away from politics. The former cricketer announced his dismissal via a post on 'X'.

In the post he said that he is thankful for the privilege that he had of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh. “I have been blessed by many opportunities provided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, and the BJP leadership,” he added.

I have requested Hon’ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance… — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) March 2, 2024

The decision of both of them quitting came at a time when BJP is poised to release the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024. This list will feature prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The party conducted prolonged overnight sessions in Delhi, including one overseen by the Prime Minister at his residence, commencing at 11 pm on Thursday and concluding at 4 am on Friday. The timing is raising questions if the reason for quitting politics is not merely an interest shift but an early mitigation of risk.