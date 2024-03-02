trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726797
After Gautam Gambhir, Jharkhand BJP MP Jayant Sinha Opts Out Of Electoral Politics

Gautam Gambhir, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi and BJP MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha have informed the party high command that they are not interested in contesting Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha on Saturday conveyed his intention to refrain from participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The MP announced his decision via a post on the social media platform, X. He said he has requested party president J P Nadda to relieve him of "direct electoral duties" so he can focus "efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world."

Sinha further said that he will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. Earlier today, BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir also announced his decision to step away from politics. The former cricketer announced his dismissal via a post on 'X'.

In the post he said that he is thankful for the privilege that he had of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh. “I have been blessed by many opportunities provided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, and the BJP leadership,” he added.

The decision of both of them quitting came at a time when BJP is poised to release the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024. This list will feature prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The party conducted prolonged overnight sessions in Delhi, including one overseen by the Prime Minister at his residence, commencing at 11 pm on Thursday and concluding at 4 am on Friday. The timing is raising questions if the reason for quitting politics is not merely an interest shift but an early mitigation of risk.

