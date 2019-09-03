close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

After Maldives, Pak delegates raise Kashmir issue in Colombo; India hits back

Gaurav Gogoi reminded Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that Pakistan should first and only focus on its own troubles.

After Maldives, Pak delegates raise Kashmir issue in Colombo; India hits back
Pakistan's ramblings in Colombo were countered by Gaurav Gogoi (File photo of Gaurav Gogoi courtesy: Twitter/@Gaurav GogoiAsm)

New Delhi: Days after Pakistan delegates raised the Kashmir issue inside the Maldives Parliament, they have raised the issue at another international forum that was underway in Colombo, only to be met with a strong protest from India. 

The Pakistani delegates raised the Kashmir issue at a UNICEF South Asian Parliamentarian Conference on Children Right's Convention in Colombo. Gaurav Gogoi, the Indian representative and Member of Parliament from Kaliabor in Assam, countered straightaway and strongly.

Reminding Pakistan that 'Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter', Gogoi said Pakistan has own troubles to deal on such as 'human rights, the plight of minorities and legislation such as the blasphemy law.'

On Sunday, at a forum that was on sustainable development goal in Maldives Parliament, Pakistani delegates raised Kashmir even as a hapless speaker of Maldivian Parliament Mohamed Nasheed tried to control the situation in vain.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, however, was quite effective in subduing the Pakistanis. "We strongly object to raising of the internal matter of India in this forum. We also reject the politicisation of the forum by raising issues which are extraneous to the theme of the summit."

Calling Pakistan to 'end cross border terrorism and all kinds of state support to the same", Singh said this needs to be done 'in the interest of regional peace and stability.' "Terrorism is the biggest threat to the entire humanity in the world today. This forum and summit is meant to discuss SDGs," he added.

Maldives Parliament was hosting the 4th South Asian Speakers Summit on achieving the sustainable development goal with India being represented by Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Pakistan was represented by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri.

Tags:
PakistanJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Sensex plunges 770 points on weak Q1 GDP numbers, Nifty ends on 10,798

Must Watch

PT2M46S

Breaking News: Pakistan permits trade of life saving drugs with India