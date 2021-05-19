After Singapore remark, Arvind Kejriwal announces to form special task force to protect children from third COVID-19 wave

New Delhi: A day after saying that the new COVID-19 variant in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children and that in India it may come as a third wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) announced to form a special task force to protect kids.

"If the third wave of COVID-19 comes, then we have to be prepared in advance to fight it. Took some important decisions in a meeting with the officials today. We will create a special task force to protect children from the third wave and better management of adequate beds, oxygen and essential medicines than last time," Delhi CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

अगर कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आती है तो उससे लड़ने के लिए हमें पहले से तैयार रहना होगा, आज अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए- 1. तीसरी लहर से बच्चों को बचाने के लिए बनाएंगे विशेष टास्क फ़ोर्स 2. पर्याप्त बेड, ऑक्सीजन और ज़रूरी दवाओं का पहले से बेहतर प्रबंधन pic.twitter.com/KNSviE0p4N — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 19, 2021

During the day, several events unfolded around the Singapore COVID variant with the country's Foreign Ministry issuing a strong statement on Arvind Kejriwal's remarks. Singapore said that it was 'disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims'.

Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson, informed that the Singapore Government also called in India's High Commissioner to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet. High Commissioner clarified that Kejriwal had 'no competence' to pronounce on coronavirus variants or civil aviation policy.

Kejriwal, notably, had requested the Centre to immediately suspend flights from Singapore because of an alleged new strain, suspected to affect children.

सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है। केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:

1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों

2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also had to step in and said that Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against COVID-19.

He added, "However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India."

However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

Hours later, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at the BJP government and said that it was more concerned about its image and doing politics over the new COVID-19 strain found in Singapore.

He said, "The BJP is doing cheap politics. It is worried about its image in Singapore but not about children under threat from the new COVID-19 strain."

The AAP leader added, "Kejriwal talked of Singapore strain and the children. The issue is not Singapore but children."

Sisodia further alleged that the Centre had failed to act when scientists and doctors alerted about the 'London strain' of COVID, which has now led to a large number of deaths in India.

केजरीवाल जी ने दो चीजों की बात की - सिंगापुर के स्ट्रेन की और बच्चों की। केंद्र सरकार को सिंगापुर की चिंता हुई, और केजरीवाल जी को बच्चों की। लंदन में नया स्ट्रेन आया तब भी केंद्र सरकार ने चेतावनी नहीं सुनी और आज देश के हालत सबको पता हैं। 2/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 19, 2021

(With agency inputs)