Arvind Kejriwal

After Singapore remark, Arvind Kejriwal announces to form special task force to protect children from third COVID-19 wave

The Delhi CM on Tuesday had stated that the new COVID-19 variant in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children.

File Photo

New Delhi: A day after saying that the new COVID-19 variant in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children and that in India it may come as a third wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (May 19, 2021) announced to form a special task force to protect kids.

"If the third wave of COVID-19 comes, then we have to be prepared in advance to fight it. Took some important decisions in a meeting with the officials today. We will create a special task force to protect children from the third wave and better management of adequate beds, oxygen and essential medicines than last time," Delhi CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

During the day, several events unfolded around the Singapore COVID variant with the country's Foreign Ministry issuing a strong statement on Arvind Kejriwal's remarks. Singapore said that it was 'disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims'.

Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson, informed that the Singapore Government also called in India's High Commissioner to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet. High Commissioner clarified that Kejriwal had 'no competence' to pronounce on coronavirus variants or civil aviation policy.

Kejriwal, notably, had requested the Centre to immediately suspend flights from Singapore because of an alleged new strain, suspected to affect children. 

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also had to step in and said that Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against COVID-19.

He added, "However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India."

Hours later, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit back at the BJP government and said that it was more concerned about its image and doing politics over the new COVID-19 strain found in Singapore.

He said, "The BJP is doing cheap politics. It is worried about its image in Singapore but not about children under threat from the new COVID-19 strain."

The AAP leader added, "Kejriwal talked of Singapore strain and the children. The issue is not Singapore but children."

Sisodia further alleged that the Centre had failed to act when scientists and doctors alerted about the 'London strain' of COVID, which has now led to a large number of deaths in India.

(With agency inputs)

