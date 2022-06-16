NewsIndia
Agneepath scheme protest: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agneepath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces on a temporary basis.

Agneepath protests spread in Bihar: Dty CM says, 'students failed to understand...'

Agneepath scheme protest: As hundreds of students in Bihar took to the streets In Bihar to protest against the government’s recently launched Agneepath Recruitment scheme, the deputy CM of Bihar Tarkishor Prasad said that the students have not understood the recruitment scheme properly and must take their protest back. While speaking to ANI, Prasad said, “Don't think our youth understood scheme properly or are confused. Both state and Centre are serious about their induction into this. I request them to take back protest  and try to understand positive aspects of the scheme.” The students' outrage on Thursday turned violent as a group of protestors resorted to vandalism and set a train ablaze to register their anger against the move.

Protests also erupted in different parts of the country including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Agneepath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. In this scheme, around 46,000 soldiers will be recruited between the ages of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years into the three services in a contract for four years. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as agniveers.

Why are students against the Centre’s Agneepath recruitment scheme?

Students are protesting primarily against the fixed four years tenure. They also argue that the Centre’s cutting the benefits from those who are willing to risk their lives for national security under this scheme.

Many of them alleged that the Centre was not hiring ‘Agniveers’ but "Bali Ka Bakra" (Scapegoats) for four years. Speaking to news agency ANI over taking part in the agitation, a protester voiced concerns over the next step after serving in the Army for four years as only 25 per cent of soldiers will be enrolled in the regular cadre.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday hit out at the Union government over its new 'Agnipath scheme' of recruiting soldiers, terming it ‘unfair towards rural youth.’ As announced, 'Agneepath' or 'Agniveer' scheme is a process for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract.

Similarly, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal also said that the scheme is unjust to students and appealed to the Centre to give youth a chance to serve the country for their whole life and not just for four years.

