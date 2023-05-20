topStoriesenglish2610586
NewsIndia
2024 LOK SABHA ELECTION

AIADMK Leader Claims Shocking Link Between Rs 2,000 Note Withdrawal And 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

According to the leader, there are also possibilities of the Lok Sabha elections being held in October/November this year.

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:07 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

AIADMK Leader Claims Shocking Link Between Rs 2,000 Note Withdrawal And 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

CHENNAI: With cash for votes gaining ground and to prevent money power having a play against the ruling BJP in the 2024 general elections, the Rs 2,000 denomination notes are being withdrawn -- this is a view that is being shared on social media. "It is a move to curtail the opposition`s money power. Further, the monitoring radar will be activated on those who are depositing huge numbers of Rs 2,000 denomination notes," former AIADMK Lok Sabha MP K.C. Palanisamy told IANS.

According to him, there are also possibilities of the Lok Sabha elections being held in October/November this year. Another person in a social media group quipped: "Another surgical strike." "This may be an effort to curb black money distribution for votes during the general elections next year," Prassana, a common man, told IANS.

"As witnessed during demonetisation, we expect the deposit accretion of banks to improve marginally in the near term. This will ease the pressure on deposit rate hikes and could also result in moderation in short-term interest rates," Karthik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, said.

Vimal Nadar, Head of Research at Colliers India, said: "The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is an expected and timely move towards prudent currency management within the realm of maintaining banking and financial discipline. Such measures further reduce/eliminate the probable cash component in high-value real estate transactions. In the last few years, RERA and demonetisation have brought in significant levels of transparency in real estate, mainly contributing to fair market price determination."

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday termed the move a "second surgical strike on black money". "I had raised this point in the Rajya Sabha to withdraw the currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. It is a second surgical strike on the black money," Sushil Modi said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818