AIR INDIA BOMB THREAT

Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Diverted To Delhi After Bomb Threat

An Air India flight en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was diverted to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday due to a bomb threat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Diverted To Delhi After Bomb Threat

An Air India flight en route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York was diverted to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday due to a bomb threat. All passengers are safe, and the aircraft is currently undergoing further inspection. The Delhi Police confirmed that the aircraft was diverted following security concerns over the bomb threat. "The aircraft is currently parked at the IGI airport, and all standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board the aircraft," they said.

A joint operation is underway to investigate the threat, with necessary security drills being followed at the airport and required checks being carried out. The Air India spokesperson released a statement saying, "Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal."

This incident is not the first bomb threat received by Air India recently. In September, a flight from Delhi to Visakhapatnam received a bomb threat, which was later found to be a hoax. Similarly, in August, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was put under full emergency after an Air India flight from Mumbai received a bomb threat, which was also found to be a hoax.

The airline assured that their colleagues on the ground are working to minimize the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unexpected disruption. Air India prioritizes the safety and security of its passengers and crew.

