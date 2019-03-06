Air India flight to Frankfurt suffers cabin decompression, returns to Delhi

An Air India flight on its way from New Delhi to Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday suffered cabin decompression and returned to the national capital, thus averting a possible mishap.

According to news agency ANI, the Boeing 787 had reached was at a height of 20,000 feet was the incident happened. The aircraft took off at 1.35 pm and returned to Delhi from Rajasthan airspace.

A total of 191 passengers were on board the flight and all of them landed safely.

Cabin decompression on Air India Delhi to Frankfurt flight(Boeing 787) at 20,000 feet. Aircraft took off today at 1:35 pm and returned to Delhi from Rajasthan airspace at around 4 pm. Around 191 people were onboard, all safe pic.twitter.com/Hn6ADzjPob — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

The pilot of the AI-121 turned back at around 4 pm.

The aircraft was grounded and another plane is being scheduled for Thursday to fly the passengers to Frankfurt.

Replying on the incident, Air India asserted on Twitter that no passenger has suffered any injury. Speaking on the departure of the flight, AI said that the flight will operate with a change of aircraft at 6 am on Thursday from Delhi.

#FlyAI : Update regarding Incident on AI121(DEL-FRA) of 6th March 19 pic.twitter.com/YXAu7FxS3Q — Air India (@airindiain) March 6, 2019

"No passenger has suffered any injury. The flight will now operate with a change of aircraft at 0600 hrs on 7th March from Delhi. All passengers are being extended all assistance in Delhi. Air India is committed to maintaining the highest standards of passenger comfort and safety," tweeted AI.