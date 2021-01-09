हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air India

Air India's first-ever non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flight to have 'all-women cockpit crew'

Air India's first-ever non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flight will have an 'all-women cockpit crew'. The flight will be operated by an all-women Cockpit Crew of Capt Zoya Aggarwal (P1), Capt Papagari Thanmai(P1), Capt Akansha Sonaware (P2) and Capt Shivani Manhas (P2).

Air India&#039;s first-ever non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flight to have &#039;all-women cockpit crew&#039;

NEW DELHI: Air India's first-ever non-stop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco connecting the world’s two tech hubs – the original Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley of India -will begin from Saturday.

The first flight AI 176 from San Francisco to Bengaluru will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays. The flight will leave from San Francisco at 2030 hrs (Local Time/LT) on 9th January 2021, to arrive at Bengaluru at 0345 hrs (LT) on January 11, 2021.

The flight will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft VT ALG with a seating capacity of 238 seats including 8 First Class, 35 Business Class,195 Economy class configuration besides 4 Cockpit and 12 Cabin crew.

Interestingly, the flight will be operated by an all-women Cockpit Crew of Capt Zoya Aggarwal (P1), Capt Papagari Thanmai(P1), Capt Akansha Sonaware (P2) and Capt Shivani Manhas (P2).

Captain Zoya Aggarwal is an accomplished pilot with a flying experience of more than 8000 hrs and command experience in a B-777 aircraft of more than 10 years and more than 2500 flying hours.

The direct distance between Bengaluru and San Francisco is 13,993 kms approx. and the cities are diametrically at opposite ends of the world with a time zone change of approx.13.5 hours.

The total flight time on this route will be of more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that particular day. 

The route for this flight will be the safest, fastest and most economical. It will be an around-the-world flight and based on the wind speed and other logistical parameters, the polar route may be chosen as the flight path, which will result in savings on flying time, fuel consumption and curbing carbon footprint.

This will be the longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by Air India or any other airline in India.

Air India is engaging an all-women cockpit crew for this flight. Air India has the highest women employees’ ratio for an airline in the world. Capt Nivedita Bhasin, Executive Director (Flight Safety), Air India, is also traveling on this flight.

Tags:
Air IndiaBengaluru-San Francisco flightall-women cockpit crew
