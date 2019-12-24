Akhilesh Yadav meets family of Unnao rape victim who had set herself ablaze after accused got bail

Unnao: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met the family of Unnao rape victim who had set herself ablaze on December 16, after the accused got anticipatory bail and later succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Yadav met family members of the deceased for about 20 minutes and he also gave them monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh. The 23-year-old rape victim, who had set herself ablaze after the accused got anticipatory bail, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on Saturday evening.

Live TV

The victim had set herself on fire outside the Unnao SP office on December 16 after the alleged rapist, Awadhesh Singh, was granted anticipatory bail by a court.With 70 per cent burn injuries, she was rushed to the Kanpur district hospital and was shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital.

According to police, she had lodged a case of rape against Singh in October in which three others including his sister-in-law was made a co-accused.