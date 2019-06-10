Aligarh minor's murder case: Family refuses to meet Yogi Adityanath, want culprits hanged first

The family members of the two-and-half-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in Aligarh has refused to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has said that they would rather first see that the culprits are hanged for their crime.

There has been a massive outrage in Aligarh and other parts of the country over the ghastly murder of the child. It is alleged that two persons - Zahid and Aslam - kidnapped and murdered the child because her father was unable to repay Rs 10,000 he had borrowed from them. She was reported missing from Tappal township on May 31 and her mutilated body was eventually found in a garbage dump on June 2.

While the anger has been scathing, the family of the child has said that the harshest punishment for the guilty is their only priority. "Two persons have been arrested and two more of their accomplices too are in police custody. We only want that they be hanged for what they did," the father of the victim told Zee News.

The father was scheduled to meet Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday but this was called off. "There has been such a massive outrage over the crime. He (Adityanath) should have come to meet us here," he said.

Meanwhile, the local administration is working overtime to ensure the law and order situation is maintained and that rumours - especially on social media and through WhatsApp - are kept in check.