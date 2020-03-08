Allahabad HC takes tough stand over 'name and shame' posters in Lucknow, seeks answer from government

Lucknow: Taking suo motu cognizance of Uttar Pradesh government's decision to put up posters of those who were allegedly involved in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow, the chief justice of Allahabad High Court has asked the Lucknow Police Commissioner and Lucknow District Magistrate to appear before the court at 10 am on Sunday (March 8).

The court of Chief Justice Govind Mathur will hear the matter on Sunday, which is a court holiday. Notably, the hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government also had the addresses and photos of the accused and were put up at prominent places in the city.

The court has said the Uttar Pradesh government that the hoardings do not mention that under which law these posters have been put up across the city and this is a violation of Right to Privacy.

On Friday (March 6), Lucknow police had placed hoardings of 53 people accused of vandalism and arson during the anti-CAA protests in the city on December 19, 2019.

The district administration and Lucknow police started collecting photos of the 53 accused - 13 people from Trans Gomti, 24 from Hazratganj and 16 rioters from of Old Lucknow.

A total of 100 hoardings are put up at all major crossings across the city.

The accused rioters have already been issued recovery notices for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore. In case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated.