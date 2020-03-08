हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad HC takes tough stand over 'name and shame' posters in Lucknow, seeks answer from government

Taking suo motu cognizance of Uttar Pradesh government's decision to put up posters of those who were allegedly involved in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow, the chief justice of Allahabad High Court has asked the Lucknow Police Commissioner and Lucknow District Magistrate to appear before the court at 10 am on Sunday (March 8).

Allahabad HC takes tough stand over &#039;name and shame&#039; posters in Lucknow, seeks answer from government

Lucknow: Taking suo motu cognizance of Uttar Pradesh government's decision to put up posters of those who were allegedly involved in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow, the chief justice of Allahabad High Court has asked the Lucknow Police Commissioner and Lucknow District Magistrate to appear before the court at 10 am on Sunday (March 8).

The court of Chief Justice Govind Mathur will hear the matter on Sunday, which is a court holiday. Notably, the hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government also had the addresses and photos of the accused and were put up at prominent places in the city.

The court has said the Uttar Pradesh government that the hoardings do not mention that under which law these posters have been put up across the city and this is a violation of Right to Privacy.

On Friday (March 6), Lucknow police had placed hoardings of 53 people accused of vandalism and arson during the anti-CAA protests in the city on December 19, 2019.

The district administration and Lucknow police started collecting photos of the 53 accused - 13 people from Trans Gomti, 24 from Hazratganj and 16 rioters from of Old Lucknow.

A total of 100 hoardings are put up at all major crossings across the city. 

The accused rioters have already been issued recovery notices for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore. In case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshLucknowLucknow postersAllahabad High Court
Next
Story

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested by ED in money laundering case

Must Watch

PT45M38S

Taal Thok ke: Are Delhi rioters more dangerous than Baghdadi?