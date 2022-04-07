Amarnath Yatra 2022: Registration to begin on April 11, check how to apply

New Delhi: The registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022 will commence on April 11, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said on Thursday (April 7).

Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board told ANI that devotees that want to visit the Himalayan cave shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir will be able to register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board. He said they are expecting over 3 lakh pilgrims to the Yatra that will begin on June 30 this year and culminate on August 11.

“Registration for Yatra will start on 11 April in 446 Branches of J&K Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. We're expecting more than 3 lakh pilgrims. In Ramban, a Yatri Niwas has been made which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims,” Nitishwar Kumar said.

RFID will be given to pilgrims by which the Shrine board can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage period for pony handlers increased to one year. The insurance cover for pilgrims increased from Rs 3 Lakh to 5 Lakh this year:Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

Kumar further informed that insurance cover for the pilgrims to the annual yatra has been increased to Rs 5 lakh this year.

“RFID will be given to pilgrims by which the Shrine board can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage period for pony handlers increased to one year. The insurance cover for pilgrims increased from Rs 3 Lakh to 5 Lakh this year,” he said.

Notably, the Amarnath Yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 before the abrogation of Article 370 in August that year. For the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, a symbolic yatra was observed.

